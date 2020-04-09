Metals Stocks: Gold ends at highest since October 2012 as dollar declines on the back of the Fed’s new lending plans

Gold futures rally on Thursday to settle at their highest level in seven-and-a-half years, getting a boost as the U.S. dollar declined on the back of the Federal Reserve’s new lending plans aimed to support the hit to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
