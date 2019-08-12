Metals Stocks: Gold ends higher as global angst knocks stocks, bond yields down

Gold futures finish higher Monday, near a six-year peak above $1,500-an-ounce set last week, as the U.S.-China show few signs of easing tariff tensions and as demonstrations in Hong Kong heighten fears about the health of global markets and economies.
