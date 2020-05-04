Metals Stocks: Gold ends higher for a 2nd session in a row on economic weakness and signs of U.S.-China tensions

Gold futures end higher on Monday for a second session, finding support as global stocks decline amid fears of an escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China over the global outbreak of COVID-19.
