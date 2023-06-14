Gold futures settled higher Wednesday after data showed U.S. wholesale prices eased in May, providing another sign that inflation pressures are abating. After the Federal Reserve says its keeping its key interest rate unchanged, prices for the precious metal moved lower in electronic trading.
