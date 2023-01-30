Gold settles lower on Monday after clinching a sixth straight week of gains — the longest such winning streak for a most-active contract since August 2020.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Super Bowl LVII: When is it? Where is it? And how much are tickets? - January 30, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold ends lower after longest weekly winning streak since August 2020 - January 30, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Okta stock is a buy because software company has ‘generally happy customers,’ analyst says - January 30, 2023