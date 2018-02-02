Metals Stocks: Gold ends lower after strong U.S. jobs data, loses over 1% on week

Gold futures end lower Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report drove up the dollar and laid some groundwork for a more aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate response this year.
