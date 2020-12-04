Gold futures end lower on Friday, with vaccine developments helping to dull the metal’s haven appeal, but prices scored a gain for the week on renewed talks for a U.S. fiscal coronavirus aid package.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: Retirement is traumatic — even when it’s happy - December 4, 2020
- The Ratings Game: Warner Bros. streaming shake-up praised by some analysts, while others say it won’t work - December 4, 2020
- Metals Stocks: Gold ends lower on vaccine developments, but posts a weekly gain on U.S. stimulus talks - December 4, 2020