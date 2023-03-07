Gold prices end sharply lower Tuesday after remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell raise the potential for more aggressive interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Bond-market recession gauge plunges to triple digits below zero on way to fresh four-decade milestone - March 7, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold ends sharply lower as Fed’s Powell raises potential for bigger interest rate rises - March 7, 2023
- : Gigi Sohn, Biden’s pick to run FCC, withdraws from consideration - March 7, 2023