Metals Stocks: Gold ends sharply lower, but posts gains for the month and quarter

Gold futures end sharply lower Tuesday, pressured by better-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data and a rise in Chinese manufacturing activity, but prices for the metal posts gains for the month and quarter against the backdrop of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
