Gold prices finish lower Thursday, with downward momentum for the precious metal coming amid a Federal Reserve that hinted at a less-accommodative posture than hoped and a dollar that has gained some altitude off two-year lows in the past two sessions.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Is the stock market more important to the economy than the $600 unemployment benefit? - August 20, 2020
- Earnings Results: Alibaba earnings have analysts cheering ‘V-shaped recovery’ but stock falls - August 20, 2020
- Metals Stocks: Gold ends sharply lower for a second session as U.S. dollar extends firming trend - August 20, 2020