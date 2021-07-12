Metals Stocks: Gold falls, but ends above $1,800 mark for a 4th straight session

Gold futures fall on Monday, weighed down by a perkier dollar and U.S. equities that are holding at or near record-high levels, but prices for the precious metal finished above the $1,800 level for a fourth consecutive session.
