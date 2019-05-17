Metals Stocks: Gold falls on upbeat U.S. economic data and posts a weekly loss

Gold futures fall Friday to settle at their lowest in more than two weeks, also down from the week-ago finish, on the back of a jump in U.S. consumer sentiment and a slightly firmer dollar.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The MarketWatch Q&A: Arianna Huffington’s one money mistake? ‘Not buying Apple stock when they went public in 1980!’ - May 17, 2019
- U.S., Canada reach deal to end steel, aluminum tariffs and retaliatory levies - May 17, 2019
- The U.S. and Canada have agreed to eliminate all tariffs on steel and aluminum - May 17, 2019