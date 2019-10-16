Gold prices end higher Wednesday as investors watch global political news surrounding trade and Brexit and reacted to a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. retail sales, which has spurred some haven buying.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Inspired by AOC, Megan Rapinoe and Greta Thunberg? You should be, according to this list - October 16, 2019
- The Fed: Fed Beige Book reports ‘slight’ growth in some regions - October 16, 2019
- Metals Stocks: Gold finishes higher after cooler-than-expected retail-sales report - October 16, 2019