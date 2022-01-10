Gold finishes Monday with a modest gain, finding support after notching the sharpest weekly slump since late November, but prices still mark a third straight settlement below the key $1,800 mark.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold finishes slightly higher, but settles below $1,800 for a third straight session - January 10, 2022
- Beyond Meat permanently added to Canadian Pizza Hut menus - January 10, 2022
- Gold futures end slightly higher, but hold below $1,800 an ounce - January 10, 2022