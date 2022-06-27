Reports say the Group of Seven nations are planning to ban imports of gold from Russia, which was one of the world’s leading gold producers last year, according to the World Gold Council.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold futures end lower, while copper bounces after sharp selloff - June 27, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Chewy’s ‘defensive’ business could shine as pets need food in any economic climate, says analyst - June 27, 2022
- Gold futures settle lower; copper gains following a sharp loss last week - June 27, 2022