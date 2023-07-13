Gold futures on Thursday settle at their highest level since mid-June, while silver ends at the highest price in two months, as the U.S. dollar tumbled following the release of June inflation data.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Cat treats and Liquid I.V. What do Amazon Prime Day’s most popular items reveal about Americans? Quite a lot. - July 13, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. budget deficit widens to $227.8 billion in June - July 13, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold futures end near their highest in a month as a slowdown in U.S. inflation helps weaken the dollar - July 13, 2023