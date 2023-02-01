Gold futures traded flat on Wednesday, one day after the yellow metal cemented its third-straight monthly gain, as investors waited to hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Starbucks’ coffee contains less caffeine than rivals, says U.K. research - February 1, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold futures flat as traders await Fed decision - February 1, 2023
- : Tesla’s Justice Department subpoena is latest probe into its self-driving cars - February 1, 2023