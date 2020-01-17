Metals Stocks: Gold futures gain for the session, but end little changed for the week

Gold futures moved higher Friday, but the yellow metal barely budges for the week as stocks rallied to all-time highs, helping to undercut some demand for assets perceived as havens.
