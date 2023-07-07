Gold futures mark their largest daily percentage gain in a month on Friday as the U.S. Department of Labor’s June jobs report revealed the smallest increase since 2020.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Personal Finance Daily: Clipboard Health promises fast pay for gig workers but a nursing assistant had to chase down $21,000 she says she was owed and here’s when it’s OK to say ‘no’ to leaving a tip - July 7, 2023
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices score largest weekly gain in 3 months - July 7, 2023
- : White House press secretary says she’s ‘curious’ about Threads, but won’t talk about joining it - July 7, 2023