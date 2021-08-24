Metals Stocks: Gold futures settle higher, holding ground at a nearly 3-week high above $1,800

Gold futures settle higher on Tuesday, extending their gain from a day earlier when prices got a boost from a weaker U.S. dollar to post their first finish above the key $1,800-an-ounce mark for the first time in nearly three weeks.
