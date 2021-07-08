Gold futures finish slightly lower Thursday, marking the first decline in six sessions, as stocks, bond yields and the dollar all headed south, perhaps checking bullion’s decline.
- Metals Stocks: Gold futures stage U-turn to log first decline in six sessions amid stock-market stumble - July 8, 2021
- : Israel said the delta variant is making Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot less effective. Medical experts say it’s too soon to worry - July 8, 2021
- The Tell: Why is the stock market down? Falling bond yields point to ‘growth scare’ - July 8, 2021