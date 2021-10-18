Metals Stocks: Gold futures stretch losses to a second straight session

Gold futures settle with a loss on Monday for a second straight session, pressured by a rise in bitcoin and some strength in U.S. Treasury yields, but with a retreat in most global stock markets helping to limit losses for the precious metal.
