Metals Stocks: Gold futures trade at highest level in 14 months

Gold futures climb Friday to touch their highest levels in 14 months, with the metal’s haven appeal getting a boost from geopolitical tensions, but prices ease back from the session’s best levels with the dollar on track for a gain on the week.
