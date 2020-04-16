Metals Stocks: Gold futures turn lower as the dollar strengthens following a jump in U.S. jobless claims

Gold futures give up earlier gains to turn lower on Thursday, pressured as the U.S. dollar strengthened in the wake of a surge in weekly U.S. jobless claims which underlined rapid deterioration in the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.
