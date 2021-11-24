Gold prices end slightly higher Wednesday, snapping a four-session slide, despite a rise in the U.S. dollar and a batch of mostly upbeat U.S. economic reports.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: ‘Some’ on Fed thought faster pace of tapering bond buys was warranted, meeting minutes show - November 24, 2021
- : What is the ‘metaverse’ and how much will it be worth? Depends on whom you ask - November 24, 2021
- Metals Stocks: Gold halts 4-session price slide as U.S. investors turn to Thanksgiving - November 24, 2021