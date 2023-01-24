Gold prices advanced to fresh nine-month highs on Tuesday as expectations for smaller U.S. interest-rate hikes helped bolster the yellow metal while weighing on the U.S. dollar.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Stocks open lower after back-to-back gains as investors brace for tech earnings - January 24, 2023
- : Live Nation’s CFO to get grilled at Senate hearing, but analysts don’t expect shake-up for ticketing industry - January 24, 2023
- : AmerisourceBergen to change name to Cencora later this year - January 24, 2023