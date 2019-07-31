Metals Stocks: Gold holds to a tight range, with the Fed decision expected to guide the metal’s next big move

Gold futures inch lower Wednesday, holding to a tight trading range after posting gains over the last three sessions, ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates that could set the near-term tone for the precious metal.
