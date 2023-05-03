Gold prices traded marginally higher on Wednesday morning as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold little-changed as traders await Fed rate-hike decision - May 3, 2023
- The Ratings Game: AMD stock skids, with upbeat second-half view ‘likely not a slam dunk’ - May 3, 2023
- : This bitcoin advocate says he’s settled bet after cryptocurrency didn’t reach $1 million in 90 days - May 3, 2023