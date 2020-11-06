Metals Stocks: Gold logs biggest weekly rise in 3 months as U.S. dollar slumps

Gold futures finish higher Friday to extend their gain to a seven-week high Friday, notching the biggest weekly rise since July amid the sharpest weekly fall for the U.S. dollar since March.
