Gold futures climb on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, settling at their highest level of the year so far, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields decline in the wake of stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Steak and eggs are a lot more expensive: Grocery prices soar at fastest pace in 13 years - January 12, 2022
- Metals Stocks: Gold logs highest price of 2022 so far because its ‘a rocket ship and inflation is its fuel’ - January 12, 2022
- Key Words: Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive…than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’ - January 12, 2022