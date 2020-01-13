Metals Stocks: Gold logs lowest finish since the start of the year as risk-on sentiment prevails

Gold prices on Monday mark their lowest finish since the first full trading day of the year, finding little haven-related interest as appetite for riskier assets lifts global equities, the U.S. dollar strengthens against the Japanese yen, and bond yields climb.
