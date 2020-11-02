Metals Stocks: Gold logs second straight session gain as COVID cases rise, U.S. election looms

Gold futures gain Monday for a second session in a row, as COVID-19 cases rise around the world, sparking new lockdowns in Europe and stoking worries about the outlook for the U.S. economic recovery a day ahead of U.S. elections.
