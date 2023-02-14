Gold prices are marginally higher early Tuesday in New York after settling at a 5-week low a day earlier as traders awaited an update about the pace of U.S. consumer price inflation in January.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Boeing to sell more than 200 planes to Air India, Biden announces - February 14, 2023
- : Boeing to sell Air India more than 200 planes, Biden announces - February 14, 2023
- Encore: Older homeowners are more likely to be denied a mortgage - February 14, 2023