Gold futures on Thursday post their first loss in six sessions, but end higher for the week.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Elon Musk’s Twitter bid may tempt retail investors to ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ — Here’s what financial advisers suggest instead - April 14, 2022
- Metals Stocks: Gold marks first loss in 6 sessions, but posts a gain for the week - April 14, 2022
- : If Musk’s $43 billion Twitter takeover falls apart, who else has enough money to buy the company? - April 14, 2022