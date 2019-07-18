Gold futures settle modestly higher on Thursday to notch a fresh six-year high, prompted by a cocktail of lower debt yields, a pause in dollar strength and bullish comments from a prominent hedge-fund investor.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold notches back-to-back gains to hit another 6-year peak - July 18, 2019
- This year’s US Open prize money is a record $57 million — the winner will make $3.85 million - July 18, 2019
- Key Words: Legendary sci-fi author says suggestion he invented bitcoin ‘flattering’ but untrue - July 18, 2019