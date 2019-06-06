Metals Stocks: Gold on track for 7-day winning streak as dollar slumps

Gold gains Thursday, poised to further its advance into a seventh straight session, with market expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cut or cuts this year building in the lead-up to Friday’s closely watched nonfarm payrolls report.
