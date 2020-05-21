Metals Stocks: Gold posts first loss in 3 sessions, logs lowest finish in over a week

Gold prices post their first loss in three sessions on Thursday, with the yellow metal marking its lowest finish in over a week as investors weigh some signs of improvement in the latest economic data.
