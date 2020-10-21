Metals Stocks: Gold price heads for third straight gain as U.S. dollar slips, but risks abound

Gold prices edge higher for a third straight day early Wednesday, pushing the precious metal further above a one-week peak, as a rise in bond yields was overshadowed by weakness in the U.S. dollar.
