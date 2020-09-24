Metals Stocks: Gold prices add to slide, on track for longest downtrend in 5 months

Gold prices on Thursday head lower, putting the precious commodity on track for a fourth straight decline and its longest skid since late April, with strength in the dollar contributing mightily to the deterioration in bullion.
