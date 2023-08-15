Gold prices slid further on Tuesday, settling at their lowest levels in more than a month, as U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar climbed following the release of official data showing a surge of sales by American retailers in July.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Why is Palo Alto Networks reporting earnings Friday afternoon? The strange timing draws speculation. - August 15, 2023
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil price ends nearly 2% lower on China worries - August 15, 2023
- Hawaiian Electric Industries’ stock slides in wake of Maui wildfire lawsuits - August 15, 2023