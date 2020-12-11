Metals Stocks: Gold prices edge higher as U.S. fiscal and Brexit risks rise

Gold futures edge higher Friday, heading for a slight weekly gain as investors in the precious metal respond to the risk of fiscal deadlock in Washington, the possibility of a Brexit without an E.U. trade deal, and some signs of U.S. inflation in commodity prices.
