Gold futures edge lower Wednesday as the 2020 race for the White House and Democratic majorities in the U.S. Senate looked uncertain, and the prospects of a substantial fiscal aid package, which might bolster the bullish case for bullion, appeared to be diminished.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- EIA reports a weekly decline of 8 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies - November 4, 2020
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices edge lower as prospect for ‘blue wave’ fiscal-aid package in Congress seen dimming - November 4, 2020
- Need to Know: Global stocks are volatile as a protracted wait for the U.S. election result looms - November 4, 2020