Gold prices recovered some ground on Friday, paring some of their losses from their worst day in nearly two months on Thursday as markets looked to finish a roller-coaster week on a quieter note.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices edge up after worst day in nearly two months - September 22, 2023
- : Unity updates fee structure in apology to game developers - September 22, 2023
- The Ratings Game: HSBC says Walmart best retailer it covers: ‘Size matters in retail’ - September 22, 2023