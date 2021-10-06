Gold futures end higher with weakness in Treasury yields, despite a better-than-expected climb in U.S. private-sector payrolls, providing modest support for the precious metal.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- McConnell to offer proposal to Schumer for ending debt-limit standoff - October 6, 2021
- : Biden says default would risk market tanking, as he meets CEOs of J.P. Morgan, Intel, Nasdaq - October 6, 2021
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices end higher as bond yields slip after ADP private-sector jobs data - October 6, 2021