Metals Stocks: Gold prices end higher as U.S. inflation rate climbs to a nearly 4 decade high

Gold prices end higher on Friday after the U.S. government reported that the rate of consumer inflation hit the the highest level in nearly 40 years.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: UBS singles out Bank of America as top pick in glowing view of bank stocks - December 10, 2021
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices end higher asU.S. inflation rate climbs to a nearly 4 decade high - December 10, 2021
- Retirement Weekly: Is direct indexing really the next big thing? - December 10, 2021