Gold futures finish lower Monday, after back-to-back gains, giving up an early rise in a choppy trading session as investors deem some firmness in the U.S. dollar and a global stock rally sufficient headwinds for bullion.
- The Margin: ‘Everything must go!’ — President Trump features prominently in the New Yorker’s most popular cartoons of 2020 - December 28, 2020
- Bond Report: Treasury yields come off highs to start holiday-shortened week - December 28, 2020
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices end lower as stocks rally, steady dollar buffet bullion - December 28, 2020