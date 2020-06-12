Metals Stocks: Gold prices end lower, but tally a 3% weekly gain amid public-health worries

Gold futures end Friday with a modest loss, pressured in the wake of a rebound n the U.S. stock market and strength in the dollar and bond yields, but worries about the economic impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases helps the precious metal tally a weekly climb.
