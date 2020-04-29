Metals Stocks: Gold prices fall as markets digest report on experimental coronavirus treatment, await Fed update

Gold futures head lower Wednesday as investors await the outcome of a policy update from the Federal Reserve following a litany of emergency measures and programs intended to quell the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
