Gold prices finish higher on Monday after tumbling to their lowest level in three weeks following Friday’s surprising strong jobs report, which helped send Treasury yields and the dollar higher to the detriment of the yellow metal.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: IBM’s ‘substantial’ dividend, debt take wind out of Big Blue’s sails as analyst downgrades stock - February 6, 2023
- The Tell: Stock market poised for next leg lower as profits shrink, says Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson - February 6, 2023
- : Oil finishes higher on signs of growing Chinese energy demand - February 6, 2023