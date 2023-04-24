Gold futures settled with a gain on Monday after a rebound in the U.S. dollar and higher bond yields last week took the steam out of a 2023 rally, pulling prices below the key $2,000 mark for the first time this month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: What was Tucker Carlson worth to Fox News? About $650 million, according to Wall Street. - April 24, 2023
- From meme stock to empty shelves: The top 5 reasons Bed Bath & Beyond failed - April 24, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices finish higher but hold below $2,000 an ounce - April 24, 2023